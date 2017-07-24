James Turner has claimed gold on the final day of the para-athletics championships. (AAP)

James Turner's T36 800m victory on the final day was Australia's 11th gold medal of the world para-athletics championships in London.

Australia have finished fifth at the para-athletics world championships with 11 gold medals, including James Turner's triumph in the T36 800m on the final day.

Turner claimed his third gold medal in London after winning on Sunday almost three seconds ahead of second-placed New Zealander William Stedman.

It adds to the 21-year-old Turner's 200m and 400m titles earlier in the week.

"I couldn't have dreamt up a better conclusion to this race and this championships. It's so uplifting, so invigorating," said Turner, who has cerebral palsy.

"Before the race began, I wasn't sure I had the legs for it after a big few days, but I was comfortable in the race.

"We've been placing a lot of focus on mental resilience, mindfulness and keeping your head on in tough situations which has really helped me."

Australia wheelchair racers Angie Ballard (100m T53) and Madison de Rozario (5000m T53) both won silver medals on Sunday.

De Rozario, who won gold in the 5000m T53 a day earlier, was 0.16 seconds off winner Hongzhuan Zhou of China.

"I'm so happy with silver. We've definitely geared my training towards the longer distance events, so my 5000m obviously benefited massively as did my 1500m.

"I'm sure it took away from my 800m a little but that was an incredible race."

Australian wheelchair racing legend Kurt Fearnley came sixth in the 5000m T54.

China topped the championship's medal tally with 30 gold, ahead of the United States (20), Great Britain (18), Ukraine (12) and Australia.

AUSTRALIA'S GOLD MEDALLISTS AT THE 2017 PARA-ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Evan O'Hanlon - men's 100m T38

Isis Holt - women's 100m and 200m T35

Scott Reardon - men's 100m T42

Deon Kenzie - men's 1500m T38

James Turner - men's 200m, 400m and 800m T36

Jayden Sawyer - men's javelin throw T38

Madison de Rozario - women's 5000m T54

Cameron Crombie - men's shot put T38