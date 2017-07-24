FACTBOX ON NEWLY CROWNED BRITISH OPEN CHAMPION JORDAN SPIETH

Born: Dallas Age: 23 (born July 27, 1993) Height: 1.85m Weight: 84kg Turned professional: 2012 Career earnings: $US32.5 million Wins this year: 3 Career wins: 11 Major wins: 2015 Masters; 2015 US Open; 2017 British Open Best US PGA result: 2nd (2016) *Spieth is the youngest American to win The Open and joins Jack Nicklaus in having won three legs of golf's grand slam before reaching 24. *After turning professional in 2012, he became the youngest man in 82 years to win a PGA Tour event. *At 21 years, eight months, he was the second youngest Masters winner after Tiger Woods (21 years, three months). *When he won the US Open title months later he was the youngest winner since Bobby Jones, also 21, in 1923. *He was the sixth golfer to win the two majors in the same year, and the first man since Gene Sarazen in 1922 to claim two majors before reaching 22. *Spieth has played in two Presidents Cup, one Ryder Cup and, as an amateur, the Walker Cup. *Spieth has an autistic sister who inspired him to set up the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which raises money particularly for special needs children. *None of his family play golf, although his father played college baseball and his mother basketball. She brought him plastic clubs as a toddler. His favourite sport was initially baseball but he focused on golf at the age of 13, having begun taking lessons from former Australian golf pro Cameron McCormick the previous year. *As a student, he won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 2009 and 2011, a double triumph done previously only by Tiger Woods. *He has been with his caddie, ex-maths teacher Michael Greller, since 2011.