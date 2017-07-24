Cate Campbell is determined to be part of a new era in women's swimming. (AAP)

Australia's Cate Campbell says she is more determined than ever to launch a swimming comeback next year after Sarah Sjostrom took away her world record.

There was a touch of sadness.

Even a little regret.

But Australia's Cate Campbell said she was more determined than ever to be a part of a "new era" in women's swimming after witnessing her 100m freestyle world record being shattered at the world titles at Budapest.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom became the first woman to shatter the 52-second barrier on the opening night of the eight day titles as Campbell watched helplessly from the Duna Arena stands.

Sjostrom clocked a staggering 51.71 in Sweden's lead-off leg in Sunday night's 4x100m freestyle relay final - shaving Campbell's 2016 mark by 0.35 of a second.

Campbell looked on in awe as part of Australia's support staff after opting to sit out the world titles and take a 2017 sabbatical after bombing out in the Rio Olympic 100m final.

However, Campbell said she had only been motivated further to come back better than ever next year thanks to Sjostrom's heroics.

"Absolutely, it's a new era now. She is pushing the boundaries to what is possible in the sport," Campbell said of the Swedish great.

"It's definitely fuelled the fire that if I want to mix it with the best I have to bring my best - and I am very prepared to do that."

Campbell clocked 52.06 before the Rio Games, finally eclipsing German Britta Steffen's 100m world mark set in the 2009 supersuit era by 0.01 of a second.

After watching Sjostrom take it away from her, Campbell went through a range of emotions.

She even admitted there was a part of her who wanted to contest the 4x100m freestyle relay final on Sunday night.

"I am a little sad to see that gone but I will forever be the person that first lowered that supersuit record," she said.

"(But) I was thinking 'I really wish I was down there', a little part of me regrets not swimming the relay."

Sjostrom almost lowered Campbell's mark last month, falling just 0.02 of a second shy on the European circuit.

"It was going to happen at some point this week," Campbell admitted.

"She 100 per cent deserves it.

"I kind of wish she was not so much a nice person so I could hate her a little bit."

Sjostrom is now an unbackable favourite for the 100m freestyle on Thursday.

Campbell's sister Bronte is the defending world champion.

Bronte Campbell appears up for the challenge after defying lingering shoulder issues and illness to help Australia claim 4x100m freestyle relay silver on Sunday night.

"It (record) means I have to swim faster," Bronte Campbell laughed.