Clint Gutherson's NRL season is over after Parramatta confirmed the star utility suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the Eels' win over Wests Tigers.

Backline utility Gutherson suffered the knee injury late in the 17-16 win at ANZ Stadium on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery.

The 22-year-old will miss what is set to be the club's first finals series since 2009.

Parramatta sit seventh on the ladder with six matches remaining.

"This is disappointing news for Clint and the team as he has been a strong contributor so far this season," Eels coach Brad Arthur said.

"I am sure he will be back stronger then ever next season.

"Despite this setback the team is more determined then ever to make a strong finish to the season."

Gutherson played 18 of his 46 NRL games this season, playing predominantly five-eighth and fullback.