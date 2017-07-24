Police shut down the old town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland. (Keystone)

Ambulances and a helicopter rush to the scene of an attack in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen, with local media reporting a man was armed with a chainsaw.

A man armed with a chainsaw injured at least five people in an attack in a Swiss town on Monday, local media reported.

The Blick news site said police, ambulances and a helicopter had rushed to the scene in Schaffhausen and had sealed off the area.

Witnesses, including a local shop manager, told Blick the attacker was wielding a chainsaw and that businesses and pedestrians had been evacuated.

Police told multiple local media outlets there had been an attack but officers have not confirmed that a chainsaw was used.