Froome takes out fourth Tour de France

SBS World News Radio: Chris Froome has confirmed his victory in the Tour de France, arriving safely in Paris holding a glass of champagne and riding a yellow bicycle to match his leader's jersey, but the margin was the slimmest of his three previous victories.

There was also joy for Australian cycling fans with Michael Matthews winning the green sprinter's category.

Calamitous accidents aside, the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France, a three week, 3,535-kilometre test of stamina, is a ceremonial ride into Paris for the overall general classification leader.

It allows them to welcome the applause from fans as the sprinters are left to fight out the final opportunity for a prestigious stage win.

On this occasion it was Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen who took the glory, outsprinting German star Andre Greipel and Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen.

"Groenewegen is the first to go. (Alexander) Kristoff has his wheel and then it is the other Norwegian with Edvold Boasson Hagen. It's now Greipel who steps out and he's making a charge for the line, but it's Groenewegen with his nose in front. Boasson Hagen is challenging, Greipel is about to arrive. It's Groenwegen who gets there, but only just."

Groenewegen said the win on the Champs-Élysées was to realise a childhood dream.

"It's my first victory in the Tour de France in a perfect place. It's a perfect place for sprinters and I win my first stage so yes, it's a perfect day. Yes, it's a dream. I was a kid watching on television the Champs-Élysées so yes, I won here today. It's an amazing feeling."

The Dutchman may have won the day, but it was an Australian who was the champion sprinter of the Tour.

Canberra cyclist Michael Matthews won the coveted green jersey, becoming just the third Australian to do so, finishing well ahead of Germany's Greipel.

The 26 year-old Team Sunweb rider entered Sunday's final stage just needing to finish the race to join Robbie McEwen and Baden Cooke as green jersey winners.

He attributed his focus during the final stages to fellow Australian competitor Richie Porte, who crashed out of the event.

"We talk every single day. He's kept me motivated this whole time since he had to exit the race unfortunately, but yes, he's been super motivating for me. Always pushing me, always believing in me. I think with a true champion like that behind you, you can achieve great things."

Frenchman Warren Barguil was best climber and Briton Simon Yates, from Australia's Orica-Scott team, was the best young rider.

It was Chris Froome though, who rode into view of the Tour's greatest.

The 32 year-old Kenyan-born Briton finished 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran with France's Romain Bardet third.

Froome's fourth title puts him one behind the Tour record of five shared by Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, Belgian Eddie Merckx and Spaniard Miguel Indurain.

Speaking after the conclusion of the race from atop the podium, Froome said he's aware of the prestige of the race and is humbled to have been able to wear the yellow jersey into Paris.

"It is an honour to even be mentioned alongside those who formed such an important part of the tour's history. It is a history I am very proud to be part of, but every tour is unique and every year is a new story to be written. I will never forget what it means to where the maillot jaune (yellow jersey)."

Froome's Team Sky has now won the overall classification in five of the past six Tours.