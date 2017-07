Jarryd Hayne is not perturbed by criticism of the Blues' Origin culture. (AAP)

NSW centre Jarryd Hayne says criticism of the Origin side's culture is just white noise that he isn't taking on board.

Jarryd Hayne is refusing to speculate on his State of Origin future as the fallout of NSW's series loss continues.

The Gold Coast fullback has opted to ignore the volley of negativity surrounding the defeat earlier this month, but discredited claims the Blues have a culture problem.

Haynes is preparing for the Titans' all-important clash against West Tigers at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday, with Gold Coast desperate to win all six remaining games to remain in NRL finals contention.