Australia have thrashed Spain 8-1 to finish third at the hockey World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.

Jacob Whetton opened the scoring with a field goal in the seventh minute on Sunday before Jeremy Hayward doubled the advantage minutes later from a penalty corner.

Hayward added another from a penalty corner in the 18th minute, with Aaron Kleinschmidt then posting two more goals, before Tom Craig, Trent Mitton and Tom Wickham completed the rout.

Spain's only goal came from a penalty corner, with little more than a minute remaining in the match.

Australian coach Colin Batch said it was a pleasing way to finish the competition.

"We've ticked a few boxes in this tournament qualifying for World League Final and the 2018 World Cup, which will give us a good structure going forward," Batch said.

"It means a lot to us finishing third in the competition. Obviously we would have liked to have played in the final but we're happy with the bronze medal."