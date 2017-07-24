Grayson Murray has won the US PGA Tour event in Alabama by one shot. (AAP)

American golfer Grayson Murray has won the US PGA Tour event in Alabama by one shot.

American Grayson Murray has carded a three-under-par final round to overhaul overnight leader Scott Stallings and win the US PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Alabama.

The 23-year-old, who began the day one shot behind compatriot Stallings, produced four birdies and an eagle on his way to a one-stroke victory as he finished on 21 under.

Fellow American Chad Collins claimed second place after also firing a three-under 68 on Sunday, while Cameron Percy was the best-placed Australian at 15 under in a tie for 12th after closing with a 69.