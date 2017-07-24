American Grayson Murray has carded a three-under-par final round to overhaul overnight leader Scott Stallings and win the US PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Alabama.
The 23-year-old, who began the day one shot behind compatriot Stallings, produced four birdies and an eagle on his way to a one-stroke victory as he finished on 21 under.
Fellow American Chad Collins claimed second place after also firing a three-under 68 on Sunday, while Cameron Percy was the best-placed Australian at 15 under in a tie for 12th after closing with a 69.