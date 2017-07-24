Brisbane's Corey Oates is back in training for the Broncos after his ailment. (AAP)

Brisbane flyer Corey Oates has trained for the first time since he was sidelined with a staph infection, raising hopes of an NRL return.

The Brisbane winger made a surprise appearance at Monday's session at the club's Red Hill base, performing a series of running drills away from the rest of his teammates as they prepare for their away clash against Parramatta on Friday night.

Oates recently said he had no idea when he would play again and the Broncos are putting no time frame on his return but he appears to be making significant progress.

"I think he's moving close, the big fella," Broncos forward Josh McGuire said.

"Hopefully he'll be nice and fresh for the end of the year. He'd be a handy pick-up for us.

"As a mate I just want to make sure he's healthy and everything's alright before he worries about footy.

"Obviously he's had a tough period, it hasn't been easy for him but it's testament to his character. He's a hard worker and I'm sure it'll pay dividends at the end of the year when he comes back."

Oates, 23, played in the State of Origin opener for Queensland but was dropped for game two, with the rare condition cruelling his chances of a recall for the decider earlier this month.

His last match was Brisbane's home win against Canberra on June 24.