Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been cleared of any wrongdoing at a junior rugby league match. (AAP)

Penrith winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been cleared of any wrongdoing over his involvement in an altercation at a junior rugby league match.

Watene-Zelezniak was caught up in an incident while volunteering as a touch judge during the junior match on Saturday, hours before playing in the Panthers' win over Gold Coast.

The 21-year-old was allegedly abused and man-handled on the sideline, with the club saying in a statement the instigator will be dealt with by the Penrith District Junior Rugby League (PDJRL).

PDJRL general manger Phil Cummings on Monday cleared Watene-Zelezniak after reviewing the incident, including the analysing of CCTV vision.

The Panthers cleared the New Zealand international on Sunday.