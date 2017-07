Port Adelaide dynamo Chad Wingard could miss three AFL games because of an ankle injury.

The Power dynamo hurt an ankle during their loss to Melbourne on Saturday which dropped Port to fifth spot on the ladder.

Port assistant Nathan Bassett says the brilliant Wingard can't be replaced, but midfield colleagues such as Ollie Wines will be asked to shoulder more load against St Kilda on Saturday.