Treasurer Scott Morrison has hit back at Bill Shorten's push to tackle inequality, saying his tax plans show he's given up on growing the economy.

Instead, Mr Morrison believes the opposition leader is only concerned with how to divvy it up.

Mr Shorten has vowed to tackle inequality, insisting it's time to consider the tax reform "too-hard basket".

Asked about possible changes to family trusts the Labor leader on Sunday wouldn't outline a policy but said there should be one tax system for all.

"Now they're coming after small businesses trusts, they're coming after farmer's trusts," Mr Morrison told ABC radio on Monday.

"This is a guy for whom too much tax is never enough."

A task force within the tax office is already looking at trusts.

"What we're not going to do is what Bill Shorten is engaged in, is give up on growth," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Shorten has flagged further tax reform announcements, saying the challenge in the Australian economy is to get the government working for the people.