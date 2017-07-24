Weekend Sport Wrap

SBS World News Radio: The Tour De France has seen great triumphs for Chris Froome and Australian Michael Matthews.

The British Open also provided plenty of entertainment for those who like their golf.

Add that to the usual drama in the domestic winter sports, and the leadup to the European football season and you have for yourself a very busy weekend of sport.

Some birds fly higher than others.

And lately, the kind of bird flying the highest is the crow.

We refer, of course, to the Adelaide Crows.

They're now six points clear atop the A-F-L standings after winning their top of the table match against Geelong last Friday night.

The club has made the finals each of the last two seasons- but this year, they're threatening to do even more.

Coach Don Pyke says wins like this one show just how much better his side has become.

"It was just a super strong performance from our guys. I was super proud of them tonight. I thought our pressure on the ball to start with, and the way we came out and played, was always going to make it a fierce contest- which it was. And to come through and come out with a win just shows some of the improvement the guys have made. Which is fantastic."

Adelaide weren't the only big winners this weekend- Melbourne upset Port Adelaide to solidify their position in the top eight...Richmond beat Greater Western Sydney to move into the top four...the Sydney Swans beat St Kilda in The league's annual Pride Game to support the L-G-B-T-I-Q* community...and Collingwood rallied late for embattled coach Nathan Buckley to beat West Coast, and deny them a spot in the top eight.

In rugby league, the Melbourne Storm beat the Canberra Raiders to keep their spot atop the N-R-L ladder.

But the result of the match was almost a sideshow to the real game, which seemed to be everyone versus the referees.

Canberra player Sia Soliola was not sent off by the match officials, despite a heavy and high off the ball hit on star Melbourne fullback Billy Slater.

It's an incident that made some Storm supporters tetchy.

But as it turns out, it seems Canberra was even madder at the refereeing than Melbourne was.

After the match, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wasn't afraid to express himself- saying he received forty-seven text messages about the referees, and claiming they're presently not accountable enough for their performances.

"Let's make everybody accountable. I'm accountable. I've got to sit here every frigging week and answer questions. Let's make everybody in the game accountable. Those poor bastards in there, my players, they're accountable every week. They've got to go home and face scrutiny now through social media and all our fans."

In rugby union, Australian involvement in this season's Super Rugby competition was unceremoniously terminated when the men from the nation's capital, the Brumbies, lost their home quarter-final in Canberra to the men from New Zealand's capital, the Hurricanes.

The 35 points to 16 defeat also means Australian teams in the competition lost all twenty-six matches they played this season against teams from New Zealand.

But, despite that astonishing statistic, Brumbies captain Sam Carter insists New Zealand teams aren't invincible against teams from this side of the Tasman Sea.

"They're in a good place, we could say, but they're not unbeatable. The margin for error is so fine. So, if we keep the pressure on for eighty minutes and play the way we did in the first half, we can beat them. They're not unbeatable by any means."

And in football, English champions Chelsea have made their most expensive purchase ever- and when you have a club that's owned by a Russian oligarch like Roman Abramovich (uh-bram-uh-vitch), that's no mean feat.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has left Real Madrid to play in west London- for the sum of 115 million dollars.

Morata will take the place of fellow Spaniard Diego Costa in Chelsea's attack.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is brutally unsentimental about the situation, despite Costa's success at the club.

He's confirmed Costa was told he could leave as early as the January transfer window earlier this year.

"I don't like to talk about players when they don't stay here. The only things that I can tell you is in January the Costa situation was very clear for the club, for him and his agent, and the situation is closed."

Chelsea begins the defence of their Premier League title on the 13th of August, at home to Burnley.