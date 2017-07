Australia will be represented by a 48-strong team at the August 4-13 world athletics championships in London.

Multiple Olympic and world championships medallists Sally Pearson and Jared Tallent will headline a 48-strong Australian team at next month's world athletics titles in London.

Having overcome a string of injuries, hurdling superstar Pearson makes a welcome return to the global stage.

The squad also includes a host of athletes making their senior international debut including middle-distance runner Georgia Griffith and teenager Ella Connolly, who's won a spot in the 4x400m relay.