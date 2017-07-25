The Sri Lankan cricket team, after an already challenging year, are about to host India in a three-Test series starting in Galle.

The Sri Lankans were swept by South Africa in three Tests before slumping to their first defeat in the five-day format to Bangladesh.

A week ago, the Sri Lankans struggled to beat lowly Zimbabwe by four wickets in a one-off Test, after losing the five-match limited-overs series 3-2.

That's far from an ideal preparation for a series, beginning on Wednesday against top-ranked India.

Both teams are below strength. New Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal is resting after being hospitalised with pneumonia. Indian opener Lokesh Rahul, left behind in Colombo with a viral flu, will miss the opening Test.

Veteran spinner Rangana Herath will lead Sri Lanka in Chandimal's absence, while India are considering who will partner Abhinav Mukund in the absence of Rahul. He scored twin half-centuries in his last Test - the series-deciding win over Australia in March at Dharamsala.

Left-handed Shikhar Dhawan is the reserve opener, but India could push Cheteshwar Pujara up to the top of the order.

Galle will mark Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's 50th Test, and he has fond memories after taking 10 wickets the last time India played at the venue two years ago. India won 2-1 and Ashwin was player of the series with 21 wickets.

Ashwin needs 25 more to reach 300 in Tests, a milestone achieved by only four other Indians.

39-year-old left-arm spinner Herath is 16 wickets shy of reaching 400 in Tests and has bowled with great control, but will need plenty of guile to deceive the Indian batsmen.

Despite their recent form, Sri Lanka beat Australia last year 3-0 at home. The Aussies arrived in Sri Lanka in 2016 as the world's No.1-ranked team but struggled against spin.

"We have nothing to lose and we will look to the Australian series to gain inspiration," Herath said.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli didn't plan on taking rankings into account, despite Sri Lanka's slide down the order.

"We give equal respect to any opposition because you can be a strong or a weak side but this game is the same," Kohli said.