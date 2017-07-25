Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen insists Labor isn't about to abolish family trusts ahead of expected changes to be announced by Bill Shorten.

Labor is already expecting a scare campaign as it looks to tinker with the rules around family trusts.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen says Labor leader Bill Shorten will reveal new tax reforms in the coming days after consideration and consultation.

He insisted nobody is going to abolish trusts, but refused to pre-empt any announcements.

"We will deal with any concerns and we will certainly deal with the typical, inevitable Liberal scare campaign," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Mr Bowen said Australians using trusts at the moment are complying with the law.

But he cited the view of commentators who say with changes to superannuation, trusts become an even more attractive element of the tax system.

"Then the system has got to keep up."