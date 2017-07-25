Banging bodies with superstar Lance Franklin and Sydney's other big forwards has helped latest AFL Rising Star nominee Lewis Melican contain St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt.

Melican, 20, who has played just 12 senior games and recently earned a contract extension, kept Riewoldt to a season-low 10 possessions in the Swans' 42-point win last Saturday.

"I was a little bit nervous, but at the same time I get to play on Buddy (Franklin), Tippo (Kurt Tippett) and Reidy (Sam Reid) all through the pre-season, so being able to play on some of the best in the league at training, it wasn't too much of a shock for me going into Nick Riewoldt," Melican said