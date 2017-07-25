Essendon's Cale Hooker will play his 150th AFL game when the Bombers take on Western Bulldogs. (AAP)

Cale Hooker will play in game 150 against Western Bulldogs, hoping there aren't too many more before he finally laces up for a final.

Essendon's Cale Hooker says he'll continue to ride the emotional rollercoaster despite accusations of bullying a young AFL opponent.

Hooker kicked four last-quarter goals against North Melbourne on Saturday as the Bombers ran away from their close rivals.

The 28-year-old's reaction caught the eye as much as his goals.

Playing on third-gamer Dan Neilson, Hooker let the 21-year-old know all about his output - slapping him on the head and bumping the young Kangaroo in a brutal introduction to senior football.

Hooker suggested all was fair in the tough-as-nails AFL.

"At three quarter-time I said to myself I wanted to bring my energy and passion to the game," he said.

"It was a close game. It helped us get across the line.

"I didn't intend for it to be disrespectful. I hope it didn't come across like that.

"But if people are going to criticise me for being emotional and energetic and passionate, they can do that. It's not going to worry me too much."

Hooker will celebrate his 150th AFL match on Sunday against the Western Bulldogs.

His five-goal haul against the Kangaroos was his equal best in 149 senior games, matching his round 12 output against Port Adelaide.

He's swung between the forward line and defence through his career but is enjoying a spell alongside Joe Daniher in the Bombers attack.

"He's certainly coming along well. We're forming a good partnership," Hooker said.

That doesn't mean his stint up front is forever.

"I'm loving playing with Joey," he said.

"But I've learned in footy you can't look too far ahead.

"For this season I'm certainly a forward ... I'll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

Hooker is keen to rectify his record of not playing in a single final in 2017.

The West Australian said that was a driving force pulling him back to the game after his enforced season out last year due to the club's doping scandal.

"When was I kicking the flat footies around St Bernards Oval in the mud I had a bit of time for reflection," he said.

"I certainly appreciate being back out there this year. It's our goal to build as a group and play finals."