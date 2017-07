Geelong big man Mark Blicavs will be sidelined until September after fracturing his ankle during their loss to Adelaide.

Geelong will be without injured utility Mark Blicavs until the AFL finals in a blow to their top-four aspirations.

The important big man fractured his ankle and also suffered ligament damage during Friday night's loss to Adelaide.

Blicavs will be given time for his ankle to heal without undergoing surgery and won't be available until September.