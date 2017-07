Matt Cecchin has avoided a week in reserve grade for not sending off Sia Soliola last weekend, but senior NRL review official Bernard Sutton has been demoted.

The NRL confirmed on Tuesday senior referee Matt Cecchin would retain his spot for Friday's clash between the Warriors and Cronulla, as had review official Bryan Norrie.

However, Sutton was relegated to the role of a regular official in the bunker for his matches this weekend, with all of his games to be overseen by a senior reviewer.