Departing Melbourne Storm star Cooper Cronk says he's no closer to making a decision on his playing future and he's not negotiating with any NRL clubs.

The 33-year-old halfback is leaving Melbourne to move to Sydney at season's end to be closer to his fiancee but is still tossing up whether to play on or retire.

Cronulla are one NRL club believed to be interested in luring the Test No. 7 but Cronk wouldn't be drawn on his future.

"There's nothing to add - I haven't made a decision on my future obviously," Cronk said.

"I know it's been dragging on but I just need to find out whether I want to play on or not and it's as simple as that.

"I'm doing a few things to determine what life in football would look like if I do retire and I'm working through that with no real timeline and it may even push on to the end of the year."

He made his debut in the commentary box overseeing the St George-Illawarra and Manly clash having already secured a television contract.

"I was very nervous and I'd prefer to run out for an Origin game or a grand final but I enjoyed it," he said.

"I''d still rather be contributing to a game than calling it."

Cronk said he may wait until after Australia's World Cup campaign and risk being without a suitable club even if he wanted to play.

"I haven't entertained any option for next year or beyond and I won't lead anyone on when I don't even know if I'm going to play.

"I won't be dictated to by the market or the availability and if I feel like I want to play on and there ends up being nothing available then my decision is pretty easy."