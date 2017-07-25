Adelaide Crow Scott Thompson will retire at the end of the AFL season. (AAP)

Adelaide's Scott Thompson says he'll retire from the AFL at the end of the season.

Adelaide stalwart Scott Thompson has confirmed he'll retire at the end of the AFL season.

The dual Crows club champion has only added one AFL match this season to his career tally of 308 games.

Thompson, who has finished in the top 10 in Adelaide's club champion award nine times in the past 11 years, will continue to be available for AFL selection.

"I consider it an absolute privilege to have played at the elite level for so many years," Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I have heard many others say it is the camaraderie and friendship inside the changerooms that you miss most when you retire and I will be no different.

"The current group is not just full of talent but also great blokes who have a genuine care for each other and a desire for team success."

Thompson, in his 17th AFL season, has been frequently overlooked for AFL selection this season but continues in state league ranks.

The decorated midfielder, who in 2012 was an All Australian and third in the Brownlow medal, said playing at the lower level had fuelled his ambitions to coach.

"I entered this season knowing it was most likely my last and it has turned out to be one of my most rewarding," he said.

"While playing majority of this season in the SANFL, I have realised how much I love the game and in particular helping and mentoring the younger players and seeing them develop."

SCOTT THOMPSON'S AFL CAREER:

AGE: 34

GAMES: 308

DEBUT: Melbourne Demons, 2001, round 10 (vs St Kilda)

GOALS: 162

HONOURS: Adelaide club champion (2011, 2012), All Australian (2012).