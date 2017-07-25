Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn is racing the clock to line up for the AFL clash with North Melbourne. (AAP)

Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn is racing the clock to line up for Saturday's AFL clash with North Melbourne in Hobart.

Gawn rolled his ankle on Saturday during the third quarter of the Demons' win over Port Adelaide.

The 208cm big man played out the rest of the game but is battling to overcome swelling and soreness, with the team due to fly on Friday to Tasmania.

"I think we'll know more by Thursday, which is our main training session," teammate Dom Tyson said on Tuesday.

"He's getting better every day since the game. There's obviously a bit of swelling ... I'm not too sure (of his chances) right now."

Neville Jetta also sent a scare through the Demons' camp on Tuesday afternoon, with footage emerging of the in-form defender limping from the training track.

The AFL website reported Jetta had his ankle assessed by club doctors before returning immediately to club headquarters.

Tyson was one of four stars who returned from injury at the weekend alongside Jack Watts, Christian Salem and Jack Viney.

Co-captain Nathan Jones is likely to miss another week as he continues to recover from a quad injury.

The seventh-placed Dees will start strong favourites against 17th-placed North Melbourne, who have lost their past seven games.

But Tyson said the struggling Roos would be far from easybeats at their Bellerive fortress where they hold a 10-4 record.

North downed ladder leaders Adelaide earlier this year in Hobart and had also dominated Melbourne in recent years, winning their past 16 clashes.

"I know from playing down in Hobart last year, it was really high scoring - there was a really strong wind, so there was a scoring end," Tyson said.

"Whether that changes your tactics on game day ... it probably does a little bit with how you play, whether you have a spare behind the ball against the wind or try and use your numbers around the contest.

"North touched us up earlier this year and they seem to have our measure at the moment but we feel like we're in a good spot and in some decent form, albeit a little inconsistent still."