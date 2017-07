Djokovic retired hurt during the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and said he was considering taking a break from playing to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow.

Serbia's Sportski Zurnal reported that the 30-year-old could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

"He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing," it quoted Zdenko Milinkovic as saying.

"Novak is in Toronto undergoing some further tests with specialists."

The 12-times grand slam champion won the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2015. This year's tournament begins on Aug. 28.

