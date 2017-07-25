Bevan French is set to stand in as Eels fullback after a season-ending injury to Clint Gutherson. (AAP)

Bevan French is expected to stand in at fullback for Parramatta after the loss of Clint Gutherson to a NRL season-ending knee injury.

How do you fill a hole left by a player who has scored more than a third of your points this NRL season?

That's the dilemma facing Parramatta after the loss of in-form Clint Gutherson to a season-ending knee injury.

Brad Arthur's Eels are finals-bound for the first time since 2009 but face a massive task to compete with the NRL's best after the loss of Gutherson with a ruptured ACL on the weekend against the Wests Tigers.

On Friday night, they face a test of their mettle against Brisbane who are fresh off a massive 30-point win over Canterbury.

Enter Bevan French - who has been earmarked to wear the Eels' No.1 jersey long term - while Josh Hoffman will return from injury on the wing.

Halfback Mitchell Moses is also expected to take over kicking duties from Gutherson.

Asked how they make up for Gutherson's loss, centre Brad Takairangi says: "It's just the depth. Losing him is a big loss but Bevan gets a go at the back there and he's a freak.

"He's going to bring his own little flavour there. I'm looking forward to it.

"We've got a lot of depth in every position, we've got Hoffy (Josh Hoffman) and Somi (Kirisome Auva'a) there that are proven first graders - one's a Test player and one's won a comp."

Gutherson's 142 points this year - placing him fourth in the league - account for a lion's share of the 334 his side have posted on the scoreboard.

After being Mr Fix It since his arrival from Manly at the start of last year - and playing almost every position in the backline - the 22-year-old has found a home in the No.1 jersey.

His 16 line breaks from 18 games is the seventh most in the NRL, according to Fox Sports Stats.

Gutherson's injury, while unfortunate, is a boon for French and his quest to wear the club's No.1 jumper for years to come.

"He's pumped - it's his preferred position," Takairangi said of French and his switch to fullback.

"He would have been pretty disappointed going back to the wing. It's just the best position for him at the time.

"Now that Gutho's gone down, he (French) is looking forward to it."