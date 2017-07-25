Chris Froome believes he has many more chances at Tour de France glory ahead of him. (AAP)

The chance to become the greatest Tour de France champion of all time is driving Chris Froome to push on.

Chris Froome still feels "quite young in cycling years" and will keep on pushing for a record number of Tour de France titles.

Froome is now one shy of the all-time record of five Tour wins - jointly held by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain - after beating his closest rival Rigoberto Uran to the Paris finish line by 54 seconds on Sunday.

He is already targeting a second Grand Tour of the season, with the Vuelta a Espana starting in less than four weeks, and glory there would bring another piece of history, even if Froome is not especially interested in breaking records.

No rider has won the Tour-Vuelta double since since Hinault in 1978, when the Spanish race was still raced in the first half of the season.

Beyond that challenge lies the opportunity to draw level with the handful of cyclists who have claimed five Tour crowns, or even surpassing their achievements.

"I'm 32 at the moment and riders have gone into their late 30s still winning the Tour de France. I came into the sport fairly late so I do feel quite young in cycling years," Froome told Sky Sports.

"Cycling's one of those sports in which experience is so valuable, so I'd like to think I'm still learning and improving as a bike rider.

"Certainly for the next three or four years I'd like to come back to the Tour de France and, whatever number it is, I just want to lay it all on the line for as long I can until my body can't do it anymore or until I say 'okay, that's it now'."

On his upcoming attempt at the Vuelta, Froome says he is not chasing history but would still love to do the double.

"The whole history side of it isn't something that drives me. I'm not out there to make history or set records but the Vuelta is a race I absolutely love and it's a vicious race," Froome said.

"It's gruelling but the Spanish public are really into it and get fully involved with cheering on the riders. It's three weeks that I fully enjoy.

"I've come second three times now and I'd love to win. To do both the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible so I've got that opportunity now and I'm going to go for it."