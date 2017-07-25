Giroud ready to fight for his place at Arsenal, says Wenger

Giroud struggled for opportunities at Arsenal last season, starting 11 league games after losing his spot to Alexis Sanchez in the lineup.

The 30-year-old France international could be further bumped down the pecking order by compatriot Lacazette, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Olympique Lyonnais for a reported to 46.5 million pounds ($60.57 million).

"Giroud fancies the competition," Wenger told reporters. "As a manager, you have him on your back, wanting to play.

"He fights hard, you know. I like the way he responds to what's happening. He is focused and determined and showed that on the (pre-season) tour."

