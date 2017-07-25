Novak Djokovic could miss the rest of the 2017 tennis season due to his elbow injury. (AAP)

Novak Djokovic's elbow injury is likely to force the former world No.1 to miss the US Open, Serbian newspaper Sportski Zurnal has reported.

Serbian doctor Zdenko Milinkovic told the paper Djokovic will need to rest for six to 12 weeks, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the ATP Tour season.

"Symptoms have calmed down, he was with a specialist in Toronto for additional tests," Milinkovic said.

"He also consulted our experts. Now it's important to look at the different types of procedures that can affect recovery."

Djokovic last appeared on court in a Wimbedon quarter-final, where he was unable to continue against Tomas Berdych.

The paper reports that the injury worsened the more Djokovic played. The week before the grand slam he won a grass title at Eastbourne.

"He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing. He did not have enough of a pause, Novak clenched his teeth and continued playing despite a serious injury. It was always a big concern for me as his friend," Milinkovic added.

Fourth-ranked Djokovic is due to address his situation at a Belgrade media conference this week.