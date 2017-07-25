Julia Gillard has been officially awarded Australia's highest honour at a ceremony in Sydney. (AAP)

Julia Gillard has been presented with the insignia of her appointment as a Companion in the Order of Australia in Sydney.

Former prime minister Julia Gillard has been officially awarded Australia's highest honour at a ceremony in Sydney.

Ms Gillard was presented with the insignia of her appointment as a Companion in the Order of Australia by the Governor-General Peter Cosgrove at Admiralty House on Tuesday.

The award, announced on Australia Day, was given for her "exemplary and distinguished" service and leadership to parliament, as well as her advocacy on issues such as education, people with disabilities and social equity.