Eric Hipwood knows comparisons with Lance Franklin are inevitable, but the tall left-footer hopes to rid himself of that tag and forge his own path.

Comparisons to Lance Franklin are coming thick and fast for young Brisbane Lions forward Eric Hipwood.

While admitting their styles are similar, the tall left-footer aims to make his own mark on the AFL rather than live in the shadow of the Sydney Swan.

A star in the Lions' defeat of Carlton, Hipwood is dreaming of back-to-back victories when the Lions meet West Coast in Perth on Sunday.