Scott Pendlebury will be missing for Collingwood for a little bit longer due to his finger injury. (AAP)

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury has needed another operation on his broken finger, while Darcy Moore and Travis Varcoe are out of hospital.

Collingwood will have a clearer idea on Tuesday how long they will be without three key AFL players.

Pendlebury needed extra wiring following last week's initial operation and there is now no chance that he will return for Sunday's home game against top side Adelaide.

After some hope at Collingwood that he might return for the Crows game, Pendlebury will probably miss an extra one or two more games.

But the star midfielder should still return by the end of the season.

Apart from hurting Collingwood's bid for a strong end to another below-par season, a delay to his return also hits Pendlebury in the club best and fairest voting.

He has won Collingwood's last four Copeland Trophies and has five in total, one less than coach Nathan Buckley's record.

Moore and Varcoe were released from hospital on Monday.

Moore hurt his neck in the Eagles win, while Varcoe suffered concussion and a dislocated elbow.

Coach Nathan Buckley said after the match that it looks like Varcoe's season is over.

Suspension and a hamstring injury has restricted Varcoe to only eight senior games this season.

Moore is also expected to be out of action for the Crows match.