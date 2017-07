A minister in the Turnbull government, Matt Canavan, has stood aside from cabinet amid concerns he is a dual citizen.

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan has quit cabinet amid doubts about his citizenship.

The Queensland senator was born on the Gold Coast but has been advised he might be an Italian citizen.

It follows the resignation of Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, who both recently discovered they were dual citizens - which disqualifies a person from sitting in federal parliament.