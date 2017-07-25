Australia's Emma McKeon has made up for lost time after missing the team bus to the venue by cruising into the 200m freestyle semis at the world swim titles.

McKeon has not been lacking speed at the eight day titles at Duna Arena, collecting silver in the 100m butterfly and as part of Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay team in the first two nights.

But she was still too slow for her regular bus to the arena after trying to take a relaxed approach to the third morning.

"I didn't get much sleep last night, I was a bit excited (about Monday night's 100m butterfly silver) and then I missed my bus getting here I was so out of it," McKeon said.

"Thankfully the team hotel isn't too far away.

"But it still felt like a good swim, I felt pretty relaxed.

"I am excited about getting a bit faster tonight."

McKeon regained her composure to clock one minute, 56.61 seconds to be fourth fastest for Tuesday night's 200m freestyle semi-finals.

Two-time world champ Federica Pellegrini (1:56.07) topped the timesheets, just 0.20 of a second ahead of Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky.

McKeon has made an impressive start to a packed schedule that includes six events.

Besides her 200m pet event, McKeon will also contest the blue riband 100m freestyle in Cate Campbell's absence plus two more relays.

"Because I have such a big week ahead it is about staying relaxed and not wasting too much energy worrying about the race - I think I am doing pretty well at that so far," McKeon said.

In Tuesday night's finals, Australia's Emily Seebohm and her partner Mitch Larkin will be out to defend their respective 100m backstroke world titles.

Seebohm was third fastest for her final while Larkin was sixth quickest ahead of the men's medal race.

Both are also 200m backstroke defending champions in Budapest.

After the first two days, Australia have three silver to be fifth on the medal tally behind leaders the United States (three gold, two silver, one bronze).