DelhiciousIndianandModernCuisine in Ivanhoe got CoeliacAustralia accreditation on Monday, meaning people with coeliacdiseasecan dine there withoutfear ofcross-contamination or illness.

Whilegluten-freeoptionsareavailableatmany restaurants, meals are still likely to be contaminated by gluten, Coeliac Australia says.

"Eatingoutisoneofthebiggestchallengesfacedby peoplewithcoeliacdiseasetoday," President Michael Bell said.

"With Coeliac Australia accreditation, gluten free consumers know that a business follows best practice for gluten free food preparation."

One in70Australianshavecoeliacdisease but more than 80 per cent of cases go undiagnosed.

People who suffer from coeliac disease or have an intolerance to gluten - which is found in wheat,barley,ryeandoats - have to drastically change their diet to avoid symptoms.