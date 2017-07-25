The University of Sydney is part of a dream team of the best and brightest hoping to create the world's first quantum computer.

WHAT IS A QUANTUM COMPUTER?

* Traditional computers are binary and use a coding system relying on the numbers 0 and 1, while a quantum computer uses qubits which can be 0, or 1, or any state in between.

* When this is scaled back, it will be possible to perform not just one calculation at a time based on the coding numbers, but huge volumes of calculations performed in parallel and simultaneously.

* At present, qubits can only be built in very low temperature and low noise environments.

WHAT MAKES THESE COMPUTERS SO GREAT?

* When a quantum computer is eventually built, it will be a billion times faster than the types of computers we know today.

* The technology will allow materials to be constructed to include any atoms that would make it stronger or better. For example, it could include the strength of magnates as well as electrical and thermal properties of other atoms.

* This will allow scientists to build materials and objects never thought possible.

WHY SYDNEY?

* The University of Sydney's Nanoscience Hub is world class and Microsoft says the academics' expertise in engineering and physics is ideal and extremely rare.

* It is well placed to be the first place in the world to turn on and operate a quantum computer.