Port Adelaide has trouble dealing with AFL expectations, defender Tom Jonas says.

He admits the Power is failing the pressure-test, having dropped to fifth with a loss to Melbourne.

The 26-year-old backman believes Port players failed a challenge of beating Melbourne to bank three consecutive wins for the first time in two years.

"We were unable to rise to that challenge," Jonas told reporters in Tuesday.

"It's something that is mental that we're working on.

"It obviously has an effect, I can't tell you to what extent.

"We haven't been able to deal with that expectation so far.

"It's being able to execute what we talk about about over and over again, regardless of who we're playing and how many we have won in a row."

Port were awaiting scan results on Chad Wingard's injured ankle but the dynamic utility could be sidelined three weeks.

Wingard missed Port's training session at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

"Chaddy was obviously not on the track, I think we're going to find out later today what the prognosis is," Jonas said.

The Power are among three clubs with 10 wins - a further four clubs lurk just one win behind, including Port's opponent this Saturday, St Kilda.

"It's super-important against the Saints," Jonas said.

'They're a quality opposition as well.

"Obviously the race for finals is so tight that anymore slip-ups could cost us greatly.

"Fortunately we have been a team that has been able to bounce back so I'm backing the boys in to get it done."