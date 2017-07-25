Nineteen Russian athletes have been granted exemptions to compete at the world athletic championships in London next week.

Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the track and field world championships in London next week despite their suspension from international competition for widespread doping.

The 19, including three former world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia's suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.

Maria Lasitskene is the overwhelming favourite to retain her high jump title, following an unbeaten season in the Diamond League. No other woman has leapt over two metres this year, but Lasitskene has done it at 11 different competitions.

Sergei Shubenkov leads the charge for Russia's men as he tries to win a second world title in the 110-metre hurdles.

Russian Athletics Federation sporting director Elena Orlova told Tass news agency on Monday, besides the 19, they also filed paperwork for doping whistleblower and 800-metre runner Yulia Stepanova, though she was rejected by the IAAF.

Stepanova has barely raced this year and does not appear to have met the qualifying standard for the championships.

Since they're officially "neutral athletes" under IAAF rules, the Russians won't be allowed to wear national colours and the Russian anthem won't be played if they win gold.

Russia has been suspended since November 2015, when the first in a series of World Anti-Doping Agency investigations alleged drug use and cover-ups were common on its track team.