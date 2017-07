Midfielder Dylan Shiel is expected to be fit for battling GWS's AFL home game against Fremantle. (AAP)

Midfielder Dylan Shiel and forward Jeremy Cameron are expected to be fit for battling Greater Western Sydney's AFL home game against Fremantle.

Greater Western Sydney midfield star Dylan Shiel has been cleared of serious shoulder damage and, along with key forward Jeremy Cameron, is expected to play in Saturday's AFL home clash with Fremantle.

Cameron, the Giants' leading goalkicker, has missed their past two games with a hamstring injury. Shiel was hurt in Sunday's loss to Richmond.

Both men will be tested with veteran forward Steve Johnson, who has suffered another bout of knee soreness after Sunday's game.