Brisbane captain Darius Boyd will return from a broken thumb against the Eels. (AAP)

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd says his thumb injury has been on his mind, but is confident he can perform when he returns for the NRL clash against Parramatta.

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd hopes his enforced lay-off with a broken thumb will prove a blessing in disguise for the Broncos' push to the NRL finals.

Boyd is set to return against Parramatta at ANZ Stadium on Friday night after missing five weeks following surgery to the thumb broken in Queensland's State of Origin II win in Sydney.

Boyd admits his thumb was still playing on his mind this week but he's confident he can play at his best as the third-placed Broncos aim to consolidate their top four standing.

"Yesterday I was wary of it a little bit in tackles and catching, but I felt confident today with it," Boyd said on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure (if I'm 100 per cent), you'd have to ask the physio but it's good to go and I've got the doctor's approval and it's about me being confident and going out there doing what I have to do."

Fullback Boyd's stint on the sidelines was made easier due to the Broncos' good form, while he also thinks the injury allowed him to freshen up his body.

"I'm hoping (it's a blessing); I feel pretty fresh running around," he said.

"I'm not getting any younger, so the legs are feeling pretty good."

"It has been hard, but the boys have been playing very well. It's an exciting time of year; the sun's coming out, finals are around the corner and we're playing some good footy."

The captain believed the Broncos were hitting their straps.

"Early on in the season we opened the shackles, we really wanted to play footy and play to our strengths," he said of the Broncos' freewheeling ways.

"We've done that and still maintained our quality defence as well."

While Boyd returns, Parramatta, in seventh place and just one win behind the Broncos, will be without their fullback star Clint Gutherson following to his season-ending knee injury at the weekend.