Billy Slater is carried off after being knocked out during the round 20 NRL match on the weekend. (AAP)

Cooper Cronk says his Melbourne teammate Billy Slater is still suffering headaches following Saturday's high hit from Canberra forward Sia Soliola.

Cronk is unsure if either Slater or injured Storm skipper Cameron Smith will be available for Sunday's AAMI Park clash with Manly.

Smith suffered a slight tear in his pec early in the second half of the Raiders clash.

"Billy's still nursing a sore head and doesn't really remember a whole lot," Cronk said.

"The best thing about the game now is that it's not up to the player about whether or not he can play on Sunday, it's about passing the concussion protocols so it will be taken out of Billy's hands."

The Test halfback said his take on the incident was that the hit was late and high and Soliola should have been sent off.

Cronk wants referees to enforce the immediate penalty with the game risking such an incident impacting on a grand final if they're reluctant to make the call.

"If you were in a grand final and you take out one of the leading players in the opposition knowing that there's no send-off offence and you'll cop a report after the grand final and miss a few weeks of the next season, I think that needs to change," Cronk said.

"It comes down to the actual adjudication and I don't want to judge the referees but you would think the situation - how it all unfolded, having the ability to see the replays, there should have been a harsher penalty on the night."

Cronk said the eight-day turnaround could help Smith get on to the field as the competition leaders host the sixth-placed Sea Eagles.

He hoped Smith wouldn't contemplate playing if he could worsen the injury.

"If the tear could slightly be aggravated by playing then it's a no-brainer and he needs to sit out until that heals," Cronk said.