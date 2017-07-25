Super Retail Group plans to convert its network of Amart Sports stores into new Rebel stores, following a strategic review.

Super Retail Group will convert its network of Amart Sports stores into new Rebel stores by October 31 as it focuses on a single brand in its sports division.

The sports, auto and camping goods retailer says the move will help it offer an expanded range of services at more locations, concentrate its investment and streamline its end-to-end supply chain.

The company expects to realise synergies and gross margin improvement worth $15 million over two years, but will take a one-off $34 million charge associated with the transformation in its FY17 accounts and some further costs in 2018.