The extraordinary consistency and competitiveness of Sydney champions Josh Kennedy and Lance Franklin has been lauded by Swans coach John Longmire, as they prepare to face their former club, Hawthorn.

Arguably Sydney's two most important players, midfielder Kennedy and key forward Franklin continue to rack up AFL milestones.

Kennedy, who played 13 games in two seasons for Hawthorn, before being traded to Sydney in late 2009, will play his 200th game on Friday at the MCG.

Appointed captain for 2017, 29-year-old Kennedy leads the Swans in possessions this year and could be on track to record his eighth top three performance in best and fairest voting in as many seasons at the club.

Coleman Medal leader Franklin, who kicked 580 goals in nine seasons with Hawthorn, before joining Sydney in late 2013, last weekend reached 50 goals for the tenth time in the last 11 seasons.

The only year in that period he didn't get to at least 50 goals was in 2015, when he finished on 47, but missed both of Sydney's finals games due to a mental health issue.

"Josh and Lance, they are really consistent in their performances, week in week out they are massive competitors and set really high standards for themselves," Longmire said.

"It's not easy to do, week in week out, year in year out and that's what makes them great players."

Kennedy has proved an inspirational leader, with his tireless efforts helping the club to move within sight of an eighth straight finals campaign, something which looked unattainable after their 0-6 start.

"It's fantastic for him to be able to lead this footy club the way he does," Longmire said.

Franklin, who earlier this year moved into the top ten all-time VFL-AFL leading goalkickers, is on course to top the Swans' scoring chart for the fourth time in as many seasons with the club.

Franklin 30, last year finished 52 ahead of Sydney's second highest goalkicker Tom Papley and is presently 28 clear of Sam Reid.

Longmire measures Franklin's worth by more than just his goal output.

"He's been good with us, hitting the scoreboard but also good in our front half with sometimes a really young forward line," Longmire said.