Tributes are being paid to Australian tennis great Mervyn Rose, a two-time grand slam singles champion, who has died aged 87.

A star of the 1950s, Rose was Australian Open champion in 1954 and captured the French Open title four years later.

The Coffs Harbour-born Rose also claimed the Davis Cup twice ('51, '57).

Rose achieved a highest ranking of No.3 in the world, also claiming doubles titles at the Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2001 and Australian Hall of Fame a year later.

In 2006, he was been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his service to tennis as a player, and coach and mentor to both amateur and professional players.

Former Australian tennis star Todd Woodbridge paid tribute to Rose via social media.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Merv Rose unique tennis character. GS champ 54 AO, 58 RG loved tennis, great coach," he tweeted.

Rose coached, among others, all-time greats Billie Jean King and Margaret Court, as well as Spain's Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario and Australian Richard Fromberg.

King credited Rose for her rise in the ranks in 1964.

"Every day he would help me. He would change my serve, my forehand," King said.

"He changed my game, my tactics. I can't tell you how he changed my life. He taught me how to be No.1."