Sydney head of football Tom Harley will become the AFL club's chief executive at the end of 2018.
AAP
1 HOUR AGO 

Former AFL star Tom Harley will be Sydney's next chief executive, taking over from Andrew Ireland at the end of 2018.

A dual premiership-winning captain with Geelong, Harley was appointed as the Swans' head of football in late 2014.

The Swans' succession plan for Harley includes the retiring Ireland remaining as a board director and long-term consultant.

Harley, 39, is excited by the challenge the role presents.

"When you're involved in the AFL in Sydney you see it through a totally different lens and the Swans have reaffirmed my passion for the game, so it's a real privilege and an honour to take this opportunity," Harley said.

"I'm very honoured and humbled to be endorsed by Andrew and the Board. Under Andrew Ireland I've had a great learning experience and I think our team, from the football department to the broader staff, understand what I stand for.

"Sydney is also very much my home now - I've been in Sydney for the best part of nine years, I've got two young boys and my wife is from Sydney, so it's home and I love it here."

