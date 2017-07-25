Former Geelong captain Tom Harley will be Sydney's next AFL chief executive at the end of 2018. (AAP)

Former AFL star Tom Harley will be Sydney's next chief executive, taking over from Andrew Ireland at the end of 2018.

A dual premiership-winning captain with Geelong, Harley was appointed as the Swans' head of football in late 2014.

The Swans' succession plan for Harley includes the retiring Ireland remaining as a board director and long-term consultant.

Harley, 39, is excited by the challenge the role presents.

"When you're involved in the AFL in Sydney you see it through a totally different lens and the Swans have reaffirmed my passion for the game, so it's a real privilege and an honour to take this opportunity," Harley said.

"I'm very honoured and humbled to be endorsed by Andrew and the Board. Under Andrew Ireland I've had a great learning experience and I think our team, from the football department to the broader staff, understand what I stand for.

"Sydney is also very much my home now - I've been in Sydney for the best part of nine years, I've got two young boys and my wife is from Sydney, so it's home and I love it here."