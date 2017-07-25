Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to lash out at his attorney-general and claim without evidence that Ukraine tried to sabotage his presidential campaign.

US President Donald Trump continues to blast the investigation into alleged Russian meddling into last year's US election, slamming his attorney-general for not investigating his presidential rival in the race and raising questions, without offering evidence, about Ukraine's role.

In a pair of early-morning tweets, Trump said US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions had "taken a very weak position" toward former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and cited "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - quietly working to boost Clinton".