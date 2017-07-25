US President Donald Trump continues to blast the investigation into alleged Russian meddling into last year's US election, slamming his attorney-general for not investigating his presidential rival in the race and raising questions, without offering evidence, about Ukraine's role.
In a pair of early-morning tweets, Trump said US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions had "taken a very weak position" toward former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and cited "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - quietly working to boost Clinton".