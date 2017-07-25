Surveyed voters think Malcolm Turnbull has better values than Tony Abbott in a new Newspoll. (AAP)

Many more voters back Malcolm Turnbull's values over Tony Abbott's and nearly half want the former PM to stop commenting on the government, a Newspoll shows.

A Newspoll survey shows many more Australians believe Malcolm Turnbull has better values and credentials to be prime minister than Tony Abbott.

Nearly half of all surveyed voters want the former prime minister to stop commenting on the government's performance, the poll for The Australian reveals.

It shows that 58 per cent of voters say Mr Turnbull has the best values and leadership credentials while only 23 per cent favour Mr Abbott.

The Newspoll also shows that 69 per cent of Coalition voters back Mr Turnbull's values and leadership credentials against 23 per cent for Mr Abbott.

One Nation voters are the only group preferring Mr Abbott's leadership qualities with 44 per cent in support compared with 34 per cent for Mr Turnbull.

The poll also shows that only 31 per cent of Coalition voters support Mr Abbott being given a cabinet post compared with 41 per cent at the same last year.

It shows 48 per cent of all voters want Mr Abbott to stay on the backbench but stop commenting on the government's performance.