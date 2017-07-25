Supermarket giant Woolworths has confirmed it will pull all but two of Cola-Cola Amatil's Mount Franklin water products from its shelves.

Woolies will only stock the two most popular Mount Franklin products - 20 and six packs - from August, and single bottles will still be available at the front of stores.

But the rest of the Mount Franklin range will go, with the supermarket giant citing a 20 per cent growth in bottled water sales as the driving factor behind the move.

"Our customers are purchasing a wide variety of water options - both branded and non-branded - and as the category continues to increase in popularity we will respond to meet our customers' demands in the space," a Woolworths spokesman said.

Investors reacted swiftly to the news, with Coca-Cola Amatil shares down 2.9 per cent to $8.31 after the first half-hour of trade on Tuesday.

The Mount Franklin announcement is the latest in a string of bad news for Coca-Cola Amatil, with Woolworths earlier this month confirming it won't stock the new Coca-Cola No Sugar and pizza giant Domino's awarding a supply contract to Coke's bitter rival, Pepsi,

Comment was being sought from Coca Cola Amatil.