HIGHS AND LOWS FROM SECOND DAY OF THE WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SWIM OF THE DAY - Australia's Emma McKeon set a national record (56.18 seconds) to claim 100m butterfly silver, shattering Jessicah Schipper's 56.23 mark set in the 2009 supersuit era.

STAT OF THE DAY - Great Britain's Olympic champion and record holder Adam Peaty now holds the top 10 times clocked in the 100m breaststroke after setting a championship mark (57.47 seconds) to defend his world title.

UPSET OF THE DAY - Australia's 400m Olympic champion Mack Horton failed to make the 200m freestyle final, finishing 11th in the semi-final field despite clocking a personal best one minute, 46.81 seconds.

TALKING POINT - The stage is set for an interesting women's 100m breaststroke final on Tuesday after Russia's Yulia Efimova reignited her bitter feud with American Lilly King. Efimova wagged her finger in the pool after topping the semis, mocking King's taunting of the Russian at the 2016 Rio Games where the American triumphed then took aim at Efimova's doping past.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "I had a bit of snot on my face, it was really annoying but it gave me something to think about other than hurting" - Australia's Emily Seebohm after qualifying third fastest for Tuesday's 100m backstroke final.