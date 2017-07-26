Amateur footage shows the path of destruction from a flash flood in China.

A flash flood left one person missing and forced more than 600 others to evacuate their homes in a village in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday evening.

The flood occurred in Dagou Village in Baoxing County, Ya'an City, at around 18:35 on Tuesday after a rainstorm swept across the area, unleashing an avalanche of floodwaters darkened with mud.

Amateur video footage captured the moment the flood came crashing into the small village.

The railings of a nearby bridge was also swept into the floodwaters, as people stand by and watch the destruction.

The video shows the extent of the flooding, mud, rocks, broken tree branches and other debris roaring downhill into a river, tearing through power lines and a number of homes and bridges.

Late Tuesday, more than 600 residents have been evacuated to safety.

Efforts are underway to locate the one person who remains missing.